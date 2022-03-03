Auburn's Brave Brews festival, celebrating women in craft beverages, set for big splash

Two of Auburn's biggest sources of pride, one past and one present, will come together this weekend when the city hosts the inaugural Brave Brews festival.
A celebration of women in the craft beverage industry, the festival will consist of two full days of events. Highlights include a talk by Harlem Brewing Co.'s Celeste Beatty, the first Black woman to own a brewery in the U.S., as well as the Drink Like a Girl 1-mile tasting walk through downtown Auburn and Prison City Brewing's sold-out Fire & Ice Festival at its North Street urban farm.
(See below for a full schedule of Brave Brews events this weekend in Auburn.)
Appropriately, though, the festival will begin at 9 a.m. Friday with the event that inspired it, the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day at Prison City's urban farm. It will be the fifth year that brewery co-owner Dawn Schulz has hosted the event, which is part an effort by the Pink Boots Society to involve more women in the male-dominated craft beer industry every International Women's Day.
As Schulz considered how to turn the brew day into something bigger this year, she learned that the Cayuga Museum of History & Art was planning an exhibit about the area's craft beverage history, "Proof Positive." That gave her not only another ingredient for what would become the festival, but also an idea how to distinguish it from others themed around women in the craft industry.
With the involvement of the museum and more of the city's historic and cultural sites, Brave Brews will connect the women it celebrates today to the ones who fought for equal rights in Auburn and the rest of the region more than a century ago. The festival shares its name with the Brave Women campaign that honors local history makers like Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and more.
Schulz is partnering with the city's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center to present the festival, which is supported by a Market New York grant from the state Division of Tourism. Together, they're working with publications like Brewbound, beer app Untappd and more to promote the festival to an audience far beyond Auburn.
It seems to be working, Schulz told The Citizen, given how fast the Fire & Ice Festival sold out. Some guests will fly into the area this weekend from as far as California, Arizona and the Carolinas.
She hopes that's a sign Brave Brews can continue celebrating women in the craft beverage industry for years to come, perhaps with more events, more days and more educational partners.
"Hopefully everyone that comes has such an amazing time that they're talking about it and as the year goes on it becomes something the industry is looking at," she said. "We're really excited to have people who are in the industry come to see everything Auburn has to offer. I'm excited to show them what the city of Auburn is all about and how cool it is."
