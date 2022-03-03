Auburn's Brave Brews festival, celebrating women in craft beverages, set for big splash

Brave Brews schedule

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day at Prison City Pub & Brewery; includes brewing, beer and food pairings, special guests and more activities

First Friday

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Moonflower Macarons will showcase a special release, Cocoa Car Bomb macarons, made with Prison City porter.

11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Underground Bottle Shop will feature art by Martin Kepecs and craft beverages that highlight women in the industry.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Evolve CBD will offer ladies' discounts on merchandise.

2:30-5:30 p.m.: Auburn Discount Liquor will host a complimentary Treleaven wine tasting.

3-7 p.m.: Spiritual life coach Joe Sarnicola will offer free self-care evaluations; to register, call (315) 224-5071.

4-8 p.m.: Artistic Impressions at Willard Memorial Chapel will host music by Julie Howard and Bob Piorun, as well as tours about Clara Wolcott Driscoll and the Willard sisters. There will also be a Liba Spirits tasting with Devon Trevathan and peg doll make-and-take activity.

4-5 p.m.: The Equal Rights Heritage Center will host a meet-and-greet with Harlem Brewing Co. founder and brewer Celeste Beatty, the first Black woman to own a U.S. brewery, plus Taste NY Market tastings until 6 p.m. and Harriet Tubman bicentennial birthday cards on display.

4 p.m. to close: Good Shepherds Brewing Co. will open a new exhibit of work by artist Emily Rajca, with a First Firkin Friday beer release and live music by Crossroads at 8 p.m.

4-7 p.m.: The Lavish Lounge will offer ladies' night happy hour specials, with music by DJ Mel from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

4-9 p.m.: Moro's Table will offer ladies' night craft cocktail specials.

5-7 p.m.: Parker's Grille & Tap House will offer ladies' night wine and cocktail discounts, as well as beer samples and specials.

5-7 p.m.: Thirsty Pug Craft Beer will host Kara Johnston from Chimney Bluffs Hoppery in Wolcott, who will provide information about and pour beers featuring their hops.

5-8 p.m.: The Refinery at the Hilton Garden Inn will host a tap takeover, including Young Lion IPA and Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. Exit 40 Pale Ale, plus fish fry until 10 p.m.

5-8 p.m.: The Schweinfurth Art Center will host live music by Perform 4 Purpose and a family craft activity, and feature its annual "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit of work by local students and seniors.

5-8 p.m.: The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will open the exhibits "Auburn in Harriet Tubman's Time" and "Proof Positive," an exploration of craft beverage production in Cayuga County, with a tasting featuring Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., of Weedsport.

5-7 p.m.: Café 108 will host "Queens Table" stories, poetry and songs with Helen Baker, Dannielle Hamilton, Melody Johnson, Shawnna Williams and Anaya Arriana, as well as an art exhibit by Natalia Brillati.

5-7 p.m.: The Seward House Museum will host a tasting of Prison City beer and an opening reception for new exhibit "The Vote: Changing Minds, Changing Times," along with featuring art by Adina Fluri in the gift shop.

5-7:30 p.m.: Octane Social House will host an open mic and karaoke, with art on display by Kaitlynn Grevell, Jennifer West and Denise Moody, and 15% discounts for those who mention "First Friday."

5-9 p.m.: Next Chapter Brewpub will offer specials and craft beers with co-owner Michelle DeLap, as well as live music by Connie Patti and Jim Van Arsdale from 6 to 9 p.m.

5-7 p.m.: Rudolph's Sugar Shack, a mother-daughter-owned sweet shop, will offer free Wild Nectar Mead and chocolate tastings.

7 p.m.: Auburn Public Theater will host a film screening of "Harriet & Matilda: Champions of Change" followed by a conversation led by Sheri Dozier Owens, in partnership with 1st Amendment 1st Vote.

7-10 p.m.: Moondog's Lounge will host live music by Mikaela Lagerhausen and Honky Tonk Hindooz with a Young Lion beer tasting, plus the brewery's pilsner on tap. (Reservations are encouraged; patrons must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.)

• 7 to 9 p.m.: Prison City will welcome award-winning writer Jackie Dodd Mallory, "The Beeroness," for a beer dinner catered by Scratch Farmhouse Catering at its North Street brewery.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

• 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Donuts, Beers & Book Signing with "The Beeroness" Jackie Dodd Mallory and sweets by Leo's Donut Factory food truck at Prison City Pub & Brewery

• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Free tours and live music by Loren Barrigar at Willard Memorial Chapel, where retail boutique Artistic Impressions and fabric thrift shop Sew What! will also be open (the latter 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• 11:30-12:30 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with some of Hop Culture Magazine's 55 Best Beer Instagram Accounts To Follow in 2022 at the Equal Rights Heritage Center

• 12:30-3 p.m.: Drink Like a Girl 1-mile craft beer tasting walk with keynote celebrity Celeste Beatty, Prison City collaboration beer tasting and DJ music; stops include Good Shepherds Brewing Co., Prison City Pub & Brewery, Next Chapter Brewpub, the Equal Rights Heritage Center, the Seward House Museum garden and Seward Park

• 2 and 4 p.m.: "The Historical Housewives of Nineteenth Century Auburn" specialty tours with historian Shellie Clark sharing tales of gossip, intrigue and libations at the Seward House Museum; tickets $15, include free drink at Prison City or Next Chapter

• 3-9 p.m.: Fire & Ice Festival at Prison City Brewing, featuring thousands of pounds of ice carved into sculptures, drink luges, courtyard games and an ice bar by the Ice Farm in Jordan, as well as bonfires, food trucks, beverage tastings from regional producers, live music by Bad Mama Blues Band, Lisa Lee Trio and Ashley Cox & Fondu, and a fireworks finale; tickets sold out

• 9 p.m.-midnight: Festival after-party at The Refinery at the Hilton Garden Inn with acoustic music by Terry and Joe

Brave Brews attendees must be 21 or older. Shuttle service will be available for festival events from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Equal Rights Heritage Center. Stops include First Friday events, the beer dinner with "The Beeroness" and the Fire & Ice Festival. Parking in the city parking garage on Lincoln Street, across from the center, is encouraged.

For more information, visit bravebrewsfest.com.