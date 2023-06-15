David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last year, Auburn was named one of U.S. News & World Report's top 12 destinations for celebrating Juneteenth.

This year, the city made sure it maintained its spot on the list.

Auburn began its biggest ever Juneteenth celebration earlier this month, with the bulk of events taking place this weekend.

Along with a comedy performance by "Chappelle's Show" star Donnell Rawlings on Wednesday at Auburn Public Theater and a Q&A with activist Angela Davis on Thursday at Auburn Junior High School, the city's Juneteenth schedule includes several talks, performances, and a parade on Saturday to the Booker T. Washington Community Center, where there will be a full day of live music, food and more.

(See below for a full list of Juneteenth events coming up in Auburn.)

Another event, a late addition to the city's Juneteenth schedule, will recognize several people for their roles in the community and present a conversation about a few timely subjects. Friday evening at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, Cayuga County Legislator Brian Muldrow will interview author, radio host and ordained minister Dr. Michael Eric Dyson at a free Community Appreciation Night.

Muldrow told The Citizen he first met Dyson at a dinner in Syracuse this spring. Their conversation "took on a life of its own," Muldrow said, and Dyson agreed to visit Auburn this Juneteenth. The true meaning of the federal holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865, will be one subject of Dyson's conversation with Muldrow on Friday.

The Vanderbilt University distinguished professor and centennial chair of African American and diaspora studies — who has authored more than 20 books about Malcom X, Martin Luther King Jr., Hurricane Katrina and other subjects — will also talk about the health of the disenfranchised, the legacy of Harriet Tubman and African American skepticism toward vaccines, Muldrow said.

Along with having that conversation with Muldrow, Dyson will help him recognize several people with Juneteenth community awards Friday. Bill Berry Jr. and Dr. Renee Burgess, consultant and executive director of the Auburn Enlarged City School District's diversity, equity and inclusion program, respectively, will be recognized for their work "making sure every student is included," Muldrow said.

"It's important that we recognize the small group of people in a bigger pond of people who don't look like them, and how they navigate through the system," he said. "It takes a lot of time to do that."

Eli Smith of E. Smith Contractors and Demetrius Murphy of Lyons National Bank will receive awards for leveraging their business success to help people in their hometown of Auburn. Older members of the community will be recognized with Booker T. Washington Senior Citizens Program Awards. And Eddie Ash, Gary Baker and Hak Ali, and Tim Agee will be honored for helping youth, Muldrow said.

"We want to show appreciation to people who are impactful in our community but don't typically get the spotlight," he said. "Civic engagement, seniors who paved the way, black entrepreneurs."

That spirit of community is why Muldrow isn't surprised to see the success of Auburn's Juneteenth celebration in recent years, he added.

"Auburn and Cayuga County have a great community that's willing to work together despite our differences and come together to celebrate a day that's been forgotten about in many people's eyes," he said. "We have our challenges and some people who don't want change, but for the most part I think our community, whenever something happens, we typically bond together."

Full schedule of Juneteenth events in Auburn

• Schweinfurth Art Center artist in residence Ellen M. Blalock will photograph local African American families for a Black Family Album for Auburn. Remaining sessions will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 and 22, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. Participating families will receive complimentary prints, including a fabric copy to be workshopped into a quilt. The final album will be donated to Seymour Library's History Discovery Center. For more information, call the center at (315) 255-1553.

• At 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, author and activist Angela Davis will take part in a Q&A hosted by the Seward House Museum in the auditorium of Auburn Junior High School, 191 Franklin St., Auburn. Moderated by award-winning journalist Jami Floyd, the event will be followed by a VIP reception, meet-and-greet and book signing at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets for the Q&A only are $35, and VIP tickets range up to $125. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

• A Juneteenth Community Appreciation Night will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Cayuga County Legislator Brian Muldrow will interview academic and author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, and community awards will be presented. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call the museum at (315) 253-8051.

• A Juneteenth opening ceremony and proclamation reading will take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. The city's Juneteenth parade will then proceed to the Booker T. Washington Community Center on Chapman Avenue, where a celebration will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. On stage will be an opening tribute and Black national anthem from noon to 12:30 p.m.; U.A.D. from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Voices of Faith from 2:30 to 3 p.m.; a fashion show from 4 to 4:30 p.m.; and Trump Tight 315 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be music by On the Move Mobile DJ between sets, food, vendors and child-friendly activities, including an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, an inflatable basketball shootout, inflatable Skee-Ball, caricatures and a slime station. For more information, call the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District at (315) 252-7874.

• Singer-songwriter Ashley "Slim" Stevenson, who went viral on YouTube for her performance of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac on the Chicago subway, will return to Auburn Public Theater for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Tickets are $15. For more information, call the theater at (315) 253-6669.

• Willard Memorial Chapel will host a free concert of music written by Black men and women during the Civil Rights Movement by organist Susan May, as well as refreshments, free tours and a Harriet Tubman lantern making activity, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18. The chapel is located at 17 Nelson St., Auburn. For more information, call the chapel at (315) 252-0339.

• Dr. Judith Wellman will present about her book, "Uncovering the Freedom Trail in Auburn and Cayuga County," and historian Mike Long will present about the new Underground Railroad driving tour app that uses Wellman's research at 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, in Bradley Memorial Chapel at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn. A Black history-focused walking tour led by Hobie Romig will follow, with grave sites including Harriet Tubman, her second husband, Nelson Davis, U.S. ambassador Jerome "Brud" Holland and more. For more information, call (315) 253-8132.

• Seymour Library's After Hours Film Series will feature films on Aretha Franklin Tuesday, June 20, and Toni Morrison on Tuesday, June 27. Both films begin at 7 p.m. at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org.

• "Black Thought, Voices and Action," a free film series facilitated by aaduna publisher William E. Berry Jr., will continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, by featuring jazz pianist, arranger and composer Mary Lou Williams at Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (315) 252-2571.

• The Harriet Tubman Home will host a performance by a quintet from the Albany Symphony as part of its "American Music Festival: Convergence" tour celebrating Black historic and cultural sites in New York state. The free performance will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the home, 180 South St., Auburn. For more information, call the home at (315) 252-2081.

• The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host a presentation by Gerard Aching, W.E.B. DuBois Professor in the Humanities at Cornell University, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Aching will present "Voices on the Underground Railroad," based on his research and coordination of the Underground Railroad Research Project, and will also discuss the new website that maps Underground Railroad stations in central New York. The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call the museum at (315) 253-8051.

The city's Juneteenth events are being sponsored by the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn and the city's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission. The events are supported by a Market New York Grant from the I Love NY/New York State Division of Tourism as part of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

For more information, visit equalrightsheritage.com/juneteenth.