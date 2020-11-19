Auburn's Holiday Parade canceled, but city still trying to spread cheer

For Auburn's Holiday Parade, the 34th is the opposite of a miracle.
The city's seasonal tradition won't take place on its typical Saturday after Thanksgiving this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jesse Kline, assistant director of the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District and a lead organizer of the parade, told The Citizen that "there was absolutely no way we could pull it off." Despite the event being outdoors, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County gave the city pause about asking thousands of people to congregate along a parade route, she said.
Those smiling faces, many of them children, are what Kline will miss most from the parade, she said. She's organized it for about 10 of its 33 years.
"Seeing all those people come together, it's pretty rare," she said. "Standing out for four hours in the wind, rain and snow is the only thing I won't miss."
Kline said she was also looking forward to seeing the floats in the parade, as they've been "super impressive" the last few years, as well as the long procession of local fire trucks. All the parade's regular participants, including float creators like Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES's Skills USA program and local Scout troops, were told about the cancellation about a month ago.
Related holiday events, such as the Miracle on Genesee Street family activities at Genesee Center and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, won't take place either, Kline said. The Holiday Traditions open houses hosted by the city's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission on the second Sunday of December also won't happen. And the Christmas tree outside Memorial City Hall will be lit this season — with help from Auburn boy Finn Bell, who donated $200 for its lights — but the traditional public ceremony with Santa and Mrs. Claus is doubtful.
Though downtown Auburn will be quiet the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Kline hopes the business district can still be a center of holiday activity this season.
One BID event that will take place is its decorating contest, this year titled the Window Wonderland Walk. All businesses in the district are invited to decorate for the holidays and upload photos of their displays by Dec. 1 to auburnpub.com, the website of The Citizen, which is partnering with the BID on the contest. (The full contest address is auburnpub.secondstreetapp.com/Auburn-Winter-Wonderland-Window-Decorating-Contest.) Then, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 17, the community can vote for their favorite displays on the website. Each registered email address can cast one vote.
Those who vote will be entered into a drawing for a $50 BID gift card. The three winning businesses, which will receive Wegmans gift cards, will be announced Dec. 21.
The contest has always been intended to bring people to downtown Auburn businesses, Kline said. But the economic strain of the pandemic makes that more urgent than ever this year. She hopes those who do peruse the holiday displays also stop in the businesses and, if nothing else, consider buying gift cards as Christmas presents. Kline praised Nucor Steel, which recently purchased $50 gift cards for all 265 of its employees. The Auburn manufacturer purchased the BID's cards, which can be redeemed at about 50 participating businesses. So they make good gifts for just about anyone, Kline said.
"Our bottom line is promoting our businesses," she said. "Getting the community out and looking at them."
