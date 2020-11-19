Auburn's Holiday Parade canceled, but city still trying to spread cheer

One BID event that will take place is its decorating contest, this year titled the Window Wonderland Walk. All businesses in the district are invited to decorate for the holidays and upload photos of their displays by Dec. 1 to auburnpub.com, the website of The Citizen, which is partnering with the BID on the contest. (The full contest address is auburnpub.secondstreetapp.com/Auburn-Winter-Wonderland-Window-Decorating-Contest.) Then, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 17, the community can vote for their favorite displays on the website. Each registered email address can cast one vote.

Those who vote will be entered into a drawing for a $50 BID gift card. The three winning businesses, which will receive Wegmans gift cards, will be announced Dec. 21.

The contest has always been intended to bring people to downtown Auburn businesses, Kline said. But the economic strain of the pandemic makes that more urgent than ever this year. She hopes those who do peruse the holiday displays also stop in the businesses and, if nothing else, consider buying gift cards as Christmas presents. Kline praised Nucor Steel, which recently purchased $50 gift cards for all 265 of its employees. The Auburn manufacturer purchased the BID's cards, which can be redeemed at about 50 participating businesses. So they make good gifts for just about anyone, Kline said.