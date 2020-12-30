Auburn's MLK Day celebration to take place online

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Auburn's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will take place online.
The 46th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, on Facebook Live. The event can be found by searching for "MLK celebration Auburn" on Facebook or clicking this link.
The event's keynote speaker will be the Rev. Beth Malone of Auburn United Methodist Church. There will also be music by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir and Genesee Street Voices, directed by Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson and Erin Humphrey. The theme of this year's celebration will be "Carry the Dream," and the community is encouraged to attend.
"For generations, our ancestors have carried a dream of freedom and dignity for all of God's children, liberated from the constraints of prejudice and oppression," organizers said in a news release. "They labored for what King called 'the beloved community,' in which all are brothers, all are sisters. Ever, this dream is under threat. In this time of turmoil, we are charged to pick up the baton of this dream, and carry it for another leg of the race. We run with the strength of our ancestors, who cheer us on. We run with the hope of future generations, who will carry this dream after us. We do not falter, but we run. We carry the dream."
A community offering will be accepted through a GoFundMe page, located at gf.me/u/zarxxj, to support the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship. Awarded since 1977, it was made part of the celebration after a motion by the Rev. John Humphrey in 2003. The celebration was founded in 1974 by the Rev. Robert E. Keylon of Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, the Rev. P.A. Johnson of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, Elder Oliver Agee Sr. of the Auburn First Church of God in Christ and the Hon. Bishop Willie Murray. Murray is the only surviving founder of the celebration.
For more information, contact Lisa Coward at (315) 730-1868 or journeyimagery@aol.com.