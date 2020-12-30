Auburn's MLK Day celebration to take place online

The event's keynote speaker will be the Rev. Beth Malone of Auburn United Methodist Church. There will also be music by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir and Genesee Street Voices, directed by Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson and Erin Humphrey. The theme of this year's celebration will be "Carry the Dream," and the community is encouraged to attend.

"For generations, our ancestors have carried a dream of freedom and dignity for all of God's children, liberated from the constraints of prejudice and oppression," organizers said in a news release. "They labored for what King called 'the beloved community,' in which all are brothers, all are sisters. Ever, this dream is under threat. In this time of turmoil, we are charged to pick up the baton of this dream, and carry it for another leg of the race. We run with the strength of our ancestors, who cheer us on. We run with the hope of future generations, who will carry this dream after us. We do not falter, but we run. We carry the dream."