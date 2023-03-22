The Tubman Troupe, an Auburn-based group of women of color in theater, will perform its first show since COVID-19 this weekend.

The troupe will perform Yetta Young's "Butterfly Confessions" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

The 2014 stage play is a love letter to women of color, according to its synopsis, combining humor and heartbreak, education and empowerment, and inspiration and intimacy. Its topics include sexual responsibility and overcoming adversity, and it brings awareness to issues like domestic violence and HIV/AIDS.

The Tubman Troupe consists of Vanessa Campbell, Cari Clark, Jasmine Freeman, Melody Smith-Johnson, Ashley McLeod, Gwen Webber-McLeod, Martina Mitchell, Kizzy Mitchell and Juhanna Rogers.

Directing "Butterfly Confessions" is Smith-Johnson, owner of women's coworking space Melody's in downtown Auburn, and an advocate for Black women and girls in the area.

The theater said in a news release that it looks forward to continuing to partner with the troupe on shows this summer and fall.

Tickets for "Butterfly Confessions" are $18.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.