Aurora church selling peach trees to support Cayugas

Healing and history will be the themes of a Peace Tree Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora.

The church is selling peach trees in remembrance of the 1,500 that were destroyed during the Sullivan Campaign of 1779. Ordered by Gen. George Washington in the middle of the Revolutionary War, the campaign forced the Cayugas (Gayogo̱hó:nǫ') living in the village of Chonodote to flee for their lives. The village was also known as "Peachtown" because of the volume of peach trees growing there.

"This event, with hopefully more to follow, is a symbol of our desire for peace and reconciliation between all peoples and our Mother Earth," said church pastor the Rev. Barbara Blom in a news release.