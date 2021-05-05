Aurora church selling peach trees to support Cayugas

Healing and history will be the themes of a Peace Tree Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora.
The church is selling peach trees in remembrance of the 1,500 that were destroyed during the Sullivan Campaign of 1779. Ordered by Gen. George Washington in the middle of the Revolutionary War, the campaign forced the Cayugas (Gayogo̱hó:nǫ') living in the village of Chonodote to flee for their lives. The village was also known as "Peachtown" because of the volume of peach trees growing there.
"This event, with hopefully more to follow, is a symbol of our desire for peace and reconciliation between all peoples and our Mother Earth," said church pastor the Rev. Barbara Blom in a news release.
Proceeds from the church's sale will benefit the The Strengthening Haudenosaunee-American Relations through Education Farm in Springport. There are suggested donations of $45 for the tree and $10 for its planting; volunteers will be available to help plant the tree at the donor's home, or it can be donated to the farm. Sachem Sam George, chief of the Bear Clan and part of the traditional leadership council of the Cayuga Nation, will also speak about the nation's history and its connection with the earth at the event. Other speakers, music and fry bread will be featured as well.
For more information, call (315) 364-8543 or visit facebook.com/unitedministryaurora.
