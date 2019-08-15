In conjunction with "Water/Ways," the traveling Smithsonian exhibit at Wells College Aug. 17-Sept. 29, the United Ministry of Aurora will present "A Little Water Music" Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Eric Machan Howd will perform on the church's 1970 Moeller pipe organ at the concert, which takes place at 7 p.m. at the church, 337 Main St., Aurora.
Howd, the music director and organist at Jacksonville Community United Methodist Church and assistant professor of professional and technical writing at Ithaca College, will perform folk songs, classical pieces and spiritual anthems that celebrate water in all its forms.
Admission to the concert is free and open to the public. It will follow an ice cream social on the church lawn, which costs $5 for adults and $3 for children. Proceeds support the King Ferry Food Pantry. Donations to the pantry will also be welcome at the concert.
For more information, call (315) 364-8543 or email umaofc@gmail.com.