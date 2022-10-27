 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENTERTAINMENT

Aurora Library to host magic show promoting literacy

Aurora Free Library

The Aurora Free Library is located in a Tudor building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

 tourcayuga.com

The Aurora Free Library will host a magic show this weekend meant to encourage young adults to visit the library more.

Entertainer Cris Johnson will present "Horror in the Library" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the library, 370 Main St., Aurora.

Johnson will use spooky subject matter, "creepy and gruesome magic," mind reading, audience participation and more to promote reading, the library said in a news release. It is appropriate for ages 11 and older.

"The show will feature macabre magic tricks that highlight the works of Edgar Allen Poe, Bram Stoker, Stephen King, and many more," library Director Sandy Groth said. "It’s part Criss Angel, part Derren Brown, and is spine-tingling fun!”

Johnson said he's been presenting shows at libraries and schools across the country for nearly 20 years.

"With budget cuts increasing all the time, we as a community really need to support our local libraries, encourage teens as well as adults to read more, watch less TV, and protect our children’s future," he said.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at (315) 364-8074 or visit aurorafreelibrary.org.

