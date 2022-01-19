 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDUCATION

Aurora library to host virtual talk on 'Borders of Our Minds'

  • Updated
  • 0
India
Deposit Photos

The Aurora Free Library will host a virtual presentation about "The Borders of Our Minds" next week.

The talk, which will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, will feature historian and journalist David Mould, author of "Postcards from the Borderlands."

The book explores the meaning of borders, from the ones that consist of walls and lines on maps to the more arbitrary and psychological borders. Mould's book begins with maps and cartoons that poke fun of the way we view other parts of the U.S. and continues with the way Africa was carved up by colonial powers, as well as what The Economist called "the world's craziest border," between India and Bangladesh. Mould, a professor at Ohio University and extensive traveler, concludes in the former Soviet republics of central Asia.

Copies of "Postcards from the Borderlands" are available at the library, 370 Main St., Aurora. Reading the book is not necessary to attend the talk, which will take place on Zoom.

For the Zoom link, email staff@aurorafreelibrary.org or use https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82972988621?pwd=Rm5kR2NIRVd2bXJWazFpS3dtN0YxZz09.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jimmy Buffett looks at 50 years after his 1st Key West gig

Jimmy Buffett looks at 50 years after his 1st Key West gig

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A profane phone call and Jimmy Buffett’s inability to keep his daily planner organized 50 years ago in Miami set in motion events that changed the music world. Those events made the singer-songwriter one of the most beloved entertainers in America. And one of the wealthiest, with a net worth around $600 million.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sidney Poitier's cause of death revealed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News