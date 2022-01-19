Aurora library to host virtual talk on 'Borders of Our Minds'

The book explores the meaning of borders, from the ones that consist of walls and lines on maps to the more arbitrary and psychological borders. Mould's book begins with maps and cartoons that poke fun of the way we view other parts of the U.S. and continues with the way Africa was carved up by colonial powers, as well as what The Economist called "the world's craziest border," between India and Bangladesh. Mould, a professor at Ohio University and extensive traveler, concludes in the former Soviet republics of central Asia.