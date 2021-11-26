 Skip to main content
MUSIC

Aurora opera house to host chamber music concert

Morgan Opera House file

An audience watches a performance at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora.

 The Citizen file

Amid the bustle of holiday shopping this weekend, the Morgan Opera House in Aurora will host an afternoon of chamber music Sunday, Nov. 28.

An ensemble consisting of Lindsay Groves on cello, Edgar Tumajyan and Jonathan Hwang on violin, and Victoria Miskolczy on viola will perform two pieces by Beethoven — Razumovsky Opus 59, No. 2, and Harp Opus 74 — among other selections.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. at the opera house, 370 Main St., Aurora.

Admission is free and open to the public, but donations will be appreciated. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, call (315) 364-5437 or email morganopera@yahoo.com.

