MUSIC

Aurora opera house to host concert by 'old-timey' folk duo

Morgan Opera House file

An audience watches a performance at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora.

 The Citizen file

Folk duo Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora.

Each member of the duo was established in the world of "old-timey" folk music, predating bluegrass, before they joined together. 

"Richie and Rosie are proof of two things: the power and magic of two people making music, and that the universal messages that lie within their songs remain timeless and an honest connection with their audience," the opera house said in a news release.

The suggested donation for the concert is $10. The 1899 opera house is located above the Aurora Free Library.

For more information, visit morganoperahouse.org or call (315) 364-5437.

