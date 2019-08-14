Three artisans will join Aurora historian Linda Schwab to present "Colorful Past, Colorful Present: Fibers, Textiles and Dyes in Cayuga County, Then and Now" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Aurora Historical Society, 371 Main St., Aurora.
What would Aurora be like if it wasn’t so closely tied to the water of Cayuga Lake? That’s o…
Schwab, along with Cheryl Germain of Appleseed Farm in Locke, Heather Warren of LochanMor Farm in Cato and Margaret Flowers of Trinity Farm in Aurora, will explore the role of fiber and textile arts in local and regional history, as well as its practice as a living and evolving tradition today.
The program is free and open to the public, and takes place in conjunction with the "Water/Ways" traveling Smithsonian exhibit at Wells College. The event is sponsored by New York Folklore and supported by grants from the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, call (315) 246-1130.