The author of a new book about Abraham Lincoln's upset at the 1860 Republican National Convention will give a talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn.

Best-selling author and award-winning journalist Edward Achorn will take the audience behind the scenes of "The Lincoln Miracle: Inside the Republican Upset That Changed History," telling moment by moment how Lincoln overcame the odds to defeat the heavily favored William H. Seward, of Auburn, at the convention. The talk will take place on the anniversary of the day of the political upset.

The talk is presented by the Seward House Museum in Auburn.

Tickets to the talk are $10 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. The center is located at 25 South St., Auburn.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.