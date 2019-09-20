Cayuga Community College's Cultural Speaker Series will next feature local author and playwright David Connelly presenting the life of Thomas Mott Osborne.
Connelly, an adjunct professor at the college, will recall Osborne's work as a prison reformer, mayor of Auburn, founder of The Citizen and more from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Student Lounge at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
Connelly has spent more than a decade researching Osborne and writing about him, including an upcoming biography and a one-man play, "Thomas Mott Osborne: Unmasked." The author called Osborne's work as a reformer "revolutionary." That work included the Mutual Welfare League, an effort to treat prisoners more humanely and enhance their rehabilitation by entrusting them to govern themselves.
"His life is a story about idealism. He looked at democracy as a kind of faith. I don’t know anybody who looked at democracy like that,” Connelly said in a news release. “I think many Auburn residents don't know who he is, and that's probably the worst thing when you look at all he accomplished."
Admission is $5 for the public and free for Cayuga students. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call (315) 294-8841 or visit cayuga-cc.edu.