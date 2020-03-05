Authors of book about Auburn Fire Department to speak at college
DeJoy

Then-Auburn Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Scott DeJoy and his sister Kathy DeJoy-Genkos stand at the fire station in March 2015. The siblings released a book about the history of the department, "Hometown Heroes: The History of the Auburn Fire Department."

 The Citizen file

The history of the Auburn Fire Department will be the subject of the next installment in Cayuga Community College's Cultural Speaker Series.

Kathy DeJoy-Genkos and Scott DeJoy, authors of "Hometown Heroes: The History of the Auburn Fire Department," will talk about the department's founding, how it has changed over 120 years and stories of fearless firefighters from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the college's Student Lounge, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

The siblings were inspired to research and write the 2016 book after the passing of their father, Frank DeJoy, an Auburn firefighter for more than three decades. 

“After he passed, people told us stories about him we’d never heard," Kathy said in a news release. "We were stunned, but at the same time we realized other people must have stories about their family members who were firefighters as well. We thought we should compile something that delved into the department’s history and appreciated all the great things they did as people. ... We wanted to make sure the department’s history didn’t die as the older members passed away.”

The presentation will also include an opportunity for audience members to share their own stories.

Admission is $5 for the general public, and includes refreshments. Admission is free for Cayuga students.

For more information, call (315) 294-8841.

