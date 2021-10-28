Avenging Vanguard: Auburn marching band returns to dome show

The members of the Maroon Vanguard marching band will perform a show inspired by "Avengers: Endgame" at the annual Field Band Championship Show on Sunday in Syracuse.

The blockbuster movie is a fitting choice for the Auburn High School band's show, Director Dr. Douglas McCall told The Citizen, because his student performers have been nothing short of heroic during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like the Avengers, they've seen half of their ranks snapped out of existence, but they've endured in hopes of returning things back to normal.

"These kids could have been defeated at any point in time," McCall said. "They have had an amazing amount of dedication and heart."

Last school year's Maroon Vanguard couldn't perform for the public once due to the pandemic. The band submitted a video to a virtual competition, but annual shows like Auburn's homecoming, the Harvest of Sound at Holland Stadium and Sunday's annual championship show at the Carrier Dome, hosted by the New York State Field Band Conference, were all wiped off the calendar.

When the band did perform, mostly indoors, students had to wear masks. That, the absence of shows and the advent of remote learning during COVID-19 are why the Maroon Vanguard has a historic low of 20 students this year, junior euphonium player Matt Tamburrino told The Citizen. So as school returns to normal, he expects the marching band will as well.

"When kids are in school and see posters in the building, they're more enticed to join a group than if they see something online," he said. "Marching band is a great way to make friends."

Until then, the Maroon Vanguard is competing against bands up to five times its size, McCall said. At shows this year, judges have praised the Auburn band as "small but mighty." It received a score of 64.5 at its first competition in Jordan-Elbridge in September, but the students have worked to raise that score to the mid-70s as of the most recent competition last week.

The might of the band will be on display Sunday at the Carrier Dome. Tamburrino said the first movement of the "Avengers: Endgame" show features a color guard performer as Thanos, Infinity Gauntlet in hand, snapping her fingers and the band falling down in response. After a melancholic second movement, Tony Stark returns in the third to rally the Avengers and stop the villain.

The band will perform the show again Saturday, Nov. 13, when it hosts a Senior Showcase at Holland Stadium that is free and open to the public. Tamburrino said he hopes being back in front of a hometown audience gives the Maroon Vanguard the visibility it needs to return to full strength. The band had more than 70 members in the early 2010s, and 30 to 40 in recent years.

With the support of Auburn alumni, the district and the community at large, McCall believes the Maroon Vanguard can reach those numbers again.

"If a student is playing an instrument, we'd love to have them on the field," he said. "If we're going to be competitive in future years, we need to grow."

