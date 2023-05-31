Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A local woman's original play about survival and healing will be performed this weekend at Auburn Public Theater.

Melody Smith Johnson will perform her play "Come Go With Me" at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, on the Main Stage of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Doors will open an hour before performances.

Johnson, who last year opened women's coworking space Melody's in downtown Auburn and in May received the New York State Senate's Women of Distinction Award, is also a member of the Harriet Tubman Troupe. She first performed at the theater when the group brought original work "A Gatherin' Place" there in March 2019.

"Come Go With Me: From Hurt to Healing" shares Johnson's journey from "survival from childhood sexual abuse to a life of healing through self-love and faith," the theater said in a news release.

Tickets to the show are $11.92.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

