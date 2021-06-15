Award-winning country singer Jamey Johnson to play New York State Fair

With additional stages likely to open up at the New York State fairgrounds, the fair announced that award-winning country music singer Jamey Johnson — whose song “In Color” earned awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association — will make his fair debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at a precise location that has yet to be determined.

Previous concert announcements said that shows would take place with limited attendance on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, but a continuing easing of pandemic restrictions is bringing changes to planning before the fair begins.

The fair said on Tuesday that although fair will be open with no restrictions on attendance, safety guidance can change, so prospective fairgoers are advised to follow the fair’s social media sites, sign up for email newsletters, or closely follow the fair’s website for the latest developments.

“Allmusic.com says Jamey Johnson is ‘just as comfortable mopping up the tears on the barroom floor with an old Hank Williams-style ballad as he is tearing the roof off with a honky tonk juggernaut.’ I agree and this looks like a party every country music fan will want to attend,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.