Bailey broadcast: Skaneateles students presenting 'Wonderful Life' radio play
Bailey broadcast: Skaneateles students presenting 'Wonderful Life' radio play

Unable to present their annual fall theater production, students at Skaneateles High School used new technology and an old form of entertainment to create something audiences can enjoy anyway.

The school's Drama Club and Skaneateles Production Technology will present Joe Landry's "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" next weekend. The play, which is free, will be available for listening from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at sites.google.com/skanschools.org/shswonderfullife/home. A link is also available at skanschools.org.

Brian Franco, who oversees both the club and the production technology program at the school, told The Citizen on Tuesday that a radio play seemed like the safest way for students to collaborate on a fall production during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 25 students involved at all levels, from voicing the Baileys and creating sound effects to recording the performances and editing them.

Recording the play was set to take place in person until the school district closed its buildings for 10 days beginning Dec. 4, Franco said. The students will instead record using Zoom. 

"The kids have been really flexible and resilient," he said. "Of course they'd love to do something in person, but I've been impressed as a teacher how much they've been able to adapt."

Although his students are also missing out on the camaraderie that happens when they put on a show together, Franco has been pleasantly surprised to see younger and older ones still connecting.

"I don't think anything can replicate the experience of doing live, in-person theater, but it's been good to help continue to build that sense of community," he said. 

Franco cast the show twice, so one version of the play will feature students with last names beginning with A-K and the other L-Z. That aligns with their scheduling cohorts during COVID-19, he said.

Though Landry's play closely resembles the classic Jimmy Stewart film that inspired it, Franco continued, each cohort interpreted the characters in somewhat different fashion.

"It wouldn't be a bad idea to listen to both, because you'll hear it done two different ways," he said. "But if you love the Frank Capra movie, you'll love this."

Franco also thanked the Skaneateles Education Foundation for supporting the production, which allows the school to make it available to the public for free.

"A lot of people have reached out to say they appreciate that we're still doing something," he said. "We're doing it as a service to the community while continuing to work as a drama department."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

