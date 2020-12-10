Bailey broadcast: Skaneateles students presenting 'Wonderful Life' radio play

Although his students are also missing out on the camaraderie that happens when they put on a show together, Franco has been pleasantly surprised to see younger and older ones still connecting.

"I don't think anything can replicate the experience of doing live, in-person theater, but it's been good to help continue to build that sense of community," he said.

Franco cast the show twice, so one version of the play will feature students with last names beginning with A-K and the other L-Z. That aligns with their scheduling cohorts during COVID-19, he said.

Though Landry's play closely resembles the classic Jimmy Stewart film that inspired it, Franco continued, each cohort interpreted the characters in somewhat different fashion.

"It wouldn't be a bad idea to listen to both, because you'll hear it done two different ways," he said. "But if you love the Frank Capra movie, you'll love this."

Franco also thanked the Skaneateles Education Foundation for supporting the production, which allows the school to make it available to the public for free.

"A lot of people have reached out to say they appreciate that we're still doing something," he said. "We're doing it as a service to the community while continuing to work as a drama department."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

