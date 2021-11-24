Bands to pay tribute to late Auburn musician at benefit

Two bands who lost a shared member last month will perform at a benefit concert in his memory this weekend.

Minority Report and Modus Operandi will perform at Modus Report, a tribute to Leon Miller, who passed away Oct. 4 at the age of 45. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $10, and proceeds will support Miller's family and the theater's education programs. Doors open at 6 p.m.

In a news release, the theater called Miller an "exceptional guitarist and a staple on the Auburn music scene."

"Leon Miller was known for his infectious, unmistakable laugh, his unwavering and phenomenal loyalty to his job, and tremendous musical talent," the theater said. "Miller leaves a hole in the music scene that will never be filled."

Along with Minority Report (Christina Marie House, Rasta Clifford, Chad Geelan, PJ Gibson, Chris Bauso and Damian Bauso) and Modus Operandi (Monique Moshaty, Chad Geelan, Josh Cook, Chris Bauso, Damian Bauso and Ron Castaldo), the concert will feature special guests such as Gio Pettigrass, Pat Tierney and Richie Melito. Both groups will combine for a short set.

"He really knew how to not only add his flavor to the songs we were playing, but help the entire band elevate themselves," Moshaty said of Miller in an interview with The Citizen in October, "We really wanted to match his level of acumen."

For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.

