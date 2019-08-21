The Bassmaster Elite Series will bring more than just fishing to Union Springs when the tournament returns to Cayuga Lake this weekend.
While anglers will take off from Frontenac Park at 6:30 every morning and return for weigh-ins at 3 every afternoon, spectators will have several entertainment options each day of the tournament:
• The Elite Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25, and feature demo rides of Skeeter and Yamaha boats, children's activities, knot-tying tests in the Berkley/Abu Garcia Experience trailer and more.
• The Family Summer Festival will feature food and craft beverage vendors; a karaoke contest Thursday with prizes (including $1,000 for the grand prize winner); live music Friday evening, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon; Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story" from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Chase and Marshall from "Paw Patrol" from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; and fireworks Friday and Saturday nights.
• The Mercury Concert Series will feature Xarika SUffredini from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
• Spectators can meet the elites from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Angler Alley, and talk one-on-one, take photos and more.
• There will be an Elite Live Watch Party from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, where spectators can mingle with special guests or even be on the event broadcast.
• Angler clinics with the pros will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Military and first responder spectators can receive a free hat by showing their ID to a Bassmaster staffer Saturday, which is Military and First Responder Appreciation Day.
All events are free and open to the public. The Bassmaster tournament itself takes place from Thursday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 25.
For more information, visit bassmaster.com.