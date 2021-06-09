Bed-building event highlights family fun offerings at Fingerlakes Mall

In 46 states on Saturday, about 15,000 volunteers will pitch in to help build more than 7,500 bunk beds for families in need throughout the United States.

That effort will include a crew at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

The Auburn-area chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a volunteer organization that aims to tackle the problem of child bedlessness in America, is one of more than 150 taking part in the Bunks Across America event.

The local chapter has been run by Drew Scharoun in space the organization began using at the mall for its workshop last summer.

"Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved. That's what happens when a child receives a bed. That's why we do this — for them," national organization founder Luke Mickelson said in a press release.

As Bunks Across America work takes place on Saturday, June 12, the mall will also be hosting child seat checks done by the Cayuga County Sheriff Office, local children's book author and entertainer Rick Martinez will be signing books and the Irie Jamiacan food truck will be on site.