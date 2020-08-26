Beethoven music concludes Skaneateles Festival's virtual season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Skaneateles Festival's 2020 Sounds of Summer Virtual Concerts series concludes this weekend with a nod to one of the world's best-known classical music composers: Ludwig van Beethoven.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, a large group of acclaimed musicians will come together to present From Beethoven, With Hope. December 2020 will mark the 250th year since Beethoven was born.

The program starts with festival favorite the Ying Quarter performing “Serioso” Quartet, Op. 95.

After that, the virtual concert series will conclude with Liszt's Finale from Symphony No. 9, op. 125 "Choral." Pianists Andrew Russo and Aaron Wunsch will be joined in virtual performances from soloists Amanda Majeski, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Nicholas Phan, Kenneth Overton and a choir comprised of singers from central New York.

The summer of 2020 is the Skaneateles Festivals' 41st season, but it has not taking place in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final free performance in the virtual series can be viewed live on TV through WCNY, or livestreamed on the station's website, wcny.org. The concert will also be available on radio station Classic FM 91.3 in the Syracuse area. A post-concert chart is also presented on the Zoom video conference platform.