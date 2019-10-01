The Stan Colella Orchestra will perform a big band concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn.
Presented by Bob Piorun, the concert will also feature special guests Joe Whiting, Robin Munn and David Baker.
It will be the fourth big band concert organized by Piorun, who told The Citizen last year that he wanted to revive the shows from the middle of the 20th century that saw audiences dance to swing and jazz performed by tuxedo-wearing ensembles at venues like Club Dickman in Owasco.
Tickets to the show are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. A cash bar will be available.
For more information, call (315) 252-6684 or visit stancolellaorchestra.com.