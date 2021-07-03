Blues Traveler to bring harmonica, more to New York State Fair

Blues Traveler will kick off the New York State Fair’s final weekend of music in September.
According to a news release, the band famous for the hit “Run Around” and singer John Popper’s harmonica will perform on the Chevy Court stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
“Blues Traveler is famous for its great live shows," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "This is a great way to get our final weekend going and I know the band’s fans will have a terrific time.”
Blues Traveler joins a lineup of more than 50 acts to be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.
Other acts coming to the fair include:
• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
• RATT, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
• Brothers Osborne, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
• Jimmy Sturr, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• Bishop Briggs, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• The Spinners, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Dire Straits Legacy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Train, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Jameson Rogers, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
• Bell Biv Devoe, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
• Sister Sledge, 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
• The Beach Boys, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
• Noah Cyrus, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug 30
• Grandson, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30
• Justin Moore, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30
• The Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Jamey Johnson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Halestorm, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2
• Uncle Kracker, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
• Cold War Kids, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
• Jesse McCartney, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
• The Mavericks, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
• Resurrection, a Journey Tribute, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6