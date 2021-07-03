 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blues Traveler to bring harmonica, more to New York State Fair
CENTRAL NEW YORK

Blues Traveler to bring harmonica, more to New York State Fair

{{featured_button_text}}
Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler

 Provided

Blues Traveler will kick off the New York State Fair’s final weekend of music in September.

According to a news release, the band famous for the hit “Run Around” and singer John Popper’s harmonica will perform on the Chevy Court stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

“Blues Traveler is famous for its great live shows," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "This is a great way to get our final weekend going and I know the band’s fans will have a terrific time.”

Blues Traveler joins a lineup of more than 50 acts to be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

• RATT, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

• Brothers Osborne, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

• Jimmy Sturr, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• Bishop Briggs, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• The Spinners, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Dire Straits Legacy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Train, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Jameson Rogers, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

Bell Biv Devoe, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

• Sister Sledge, 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27

• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.

• Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

• The Beach Boys, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

• Noah Cyrus, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug 30

• Grandson, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30

• Justin Moore, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30

• The Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Jamey Johnson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Halestorm, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

• Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2

• Uncle Kracker, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3

• Cold War Kids, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4

• Jesse McCartney, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5

• The Mavericks, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5

• Resurrection, a Journey Tribute, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Amber Heard welcomes baby girl Oonagh Paige via surrogate

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News