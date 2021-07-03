Blues Traveler to bring harmonica, more to New York State Fair

Blues Traveler will kick off the New York State Fair’s final weekend of music in September.

According to a news release, the band famous for the hit “Run Around” and singer John Popper’s harmonica will perform on the Chevy Court stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

“Blues Traveler is famous for its great live shows," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "This is a great way to get our final weekend going and I know the band’s fans will have a terrific time.”

Blues Traveler joins a lineup of more than 50 acts to be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21