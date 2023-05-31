Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Auburn Book Bonanza, one of the largest used book and homeschool sales in central New York, will take place this weekend at Fingerlakes Mall.

Sale hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Pricing will be $4 for "better books," 50 cents to $1 for children's books, $1.50 for adult and teen softcovers, $2 for adult and teen hardcovers, $2 for DVDs and $20 for boxes that can be filled Saturday and Sunday only. Boxes will be provided, but some book exclusions will apply. Pull carts and wagons will be welcome, and bringing reusable bags is encouraged. Cash and PayPal will be accepted.

Proceeds from the sale will support the Auburn Community Cats TNR program, which seeks to help control the area's stray and feral cat population using a trap-neuter-release approach.

For more information, including how to drop off book donations, follow "Auburn Book Bonanza" on Facebook or email auburnbookbonanza@gmail.com.

