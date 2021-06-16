'Boys' of summer set to bring the party to the New York State Fair

The band that helped define summertime music with hits such as “I Get Around,” “Good Vibrations” and "Surfin' Safari" will be cruising into the New York State Fair.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group The Beach Boys is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

“The Beach Boys are one of the greatest groups in all of rock n’ roll and we’re honored to have them back. It will be a wonderful night of songs everyone knows,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.

Most concerts at the fair have so far been scheduled for the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, but an easing of pandemic restrictions and opening up to full attendance are sure to change some of those plans.

Prospective fairgoers are advised to follow the fair’s social media sites, sign up for email newsletters, or closely follow the fair’s website for the latest developments.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, Friday, Aug. 20, with time to be announced