History will once again mix with hops when Brave Brews, a festival celebrating women and nonbinary individuals in New York's craft beverage industry, returns for its second year this weekend in Auburn.

The festival will officially kick off Friday, March 3, with the event that inspired it, the annual Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day at Prison City Brewing in Auburn. Part of an effort by the Pink Boots Society to involve more women and nonbinary individuals in the male-dominated craft beverage industry, Prison City co-owner Dawn Schulz has hosted the event on International Women's Day for six years.

This year's festival will come full circle by welcoming the society's founder, brewmaster Teri Fahrendorf, for select events. Speaking to The Citizen, Schulz called her "a big deal in the beer world."

Brave Brews is itself becoming a bigger deal in the beer world as well. Though overall attendance figures for last year's inaugural festival aren't available due to the fact its many events took place at multiple venues, flagship event the Fire & Ice Festival at Prison City sold out with 650 tickets. This year, the brewery increased capacity at the Saturday festival to 900 tickets and still sold out again.

Several businesses that participated in last year's festival reported to the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District that it was one of their best weekends that winter, Schulz added.

Successful as the festival has been, she continued, its mission remains as important as ever for her and fellow organizers the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and Historic & Cultural Sites Commission.

Though industry data shows women are catching up to men as craft beverage consumers, Schulz said, there has been a small decline in the number of women who work in the industry. Her husband and Prison City co-owner, Marc Schulz, said that could be due to the recent wave of stories of sexism and sexual assault committed by men working in craft beer, as well as the burnout the industry causes.

One way to achieve a mission of equity is to make its outreach more inclusive, Dawn Schulz said. That's why this year's festival added "nonbinary individuals," those whose gender identity isn't exclusively male or female, following the lead of the Pink Boots Society. The Prison City co-owner is also co-leader of a new central New York chapter of the international society, the fourth in New York state.

"Our entire goal is to be inclusive, not exclusive, and we just want to make sure our language and messaging reflects that," Schulz said.

Here's the full lineup for the 2022 Brave Brews festival in Auburn:

Thursday, March 2

🍺 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Trivia night with brewer and Pink Boots Society founder Teri Fahrendorf at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. No cover.

🍺 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Homebrewed Comedy show featuring Katlin McFee, Sam Ike, James Fedkiw and host Mike Peters at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Tickets $10.

Friday, March 3

First Friday Brave Brews Kickoff

Editor's note: Unless otherwise noted, all First Friday events are free and open to the public.

🍺 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Art exhibit by Drake Nix and Brave Brews specials at Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Pop-up shop with Casi Head from XL Cookie Co. and CBD infused with Simple Roast coffee samples at Evolve CBD, 12 South St., Auburn.

🍺 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Art by Martin Kepecs and craft beverages highlighting women in the industry at Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: March women's clothing sale at Regenerations, 101 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Signature Brave Brews tumblers for sale at Lake Life Laser Studio, 144 Genesee St., Suite 100, Auburn. To preorder (personalized options available), visit lakelifelaser.com.

🍺 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Complimentary wine tasting at Auburn Discount Liquor, 21 Seminary St., Auburn.

🍺 4 to 7 p.m.: Product tastings and artwork celebrating Harriet Tubman; 5 to 6 p.m.: Meet craft beverage expert Tara Nurin, author of "A Woman's Place is in the Brewhouse," at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

🍺 4 to 7 p.m.: Curd Nerd Cheese and beer tasting at Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn.

🍺 4 to 9 p.m.: Pomp & Whimsy craft cocktails showcasing the woman-owned "mother gin" company with food specials to pair at Moro's Table, 1 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 5 to 7 p.m.: Talking Cursive Brewing Co. tastings featuring Crispy Girls made by its women brewers, plus giveaways at Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 5 to 9 p.m.: Young Lion Brewing Co. tap takeover and fish fry dinner special at The Refinery at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn.

🍺 5 to 7:30 p.m.: "Both Ends of the Rainbow," live music by Perform 4 Purpose and Red Jacket Orchard juice and cider tasting at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 5 to 8 p.m.: Opening reception for "Fabrication: Telling Stories Through Clothing" and make-and-take koozies (until 7 p.m.) at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 5 to 10 p.m.: Painted portraits by Caitlin Pallischeck and firkin beer release; 6 to 9 p.m.: Live music by A Cast of Thousands at Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 5 to 8 p.m.: Food, art and music by Cayuga Community College students at its Cayuga Culinary Institute, 161 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 5 p.m. to midnight: Drink specials and outdoor patio grill menu and bar; 9 p.m.: Ladies' night dance party with DJ Mere at A.T. Walley, 119 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 5 to 9 p.m.: Specials and beverages with co-owner Michelle DeLap; 6 p.m.: Live music by Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo at Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn.

🍺 5 to 7 p.m.: Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. tasting and opening reception for gift shop exhibit by artist Adinah Fluri at the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn.

🍺 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Young Lion Brewing Co. tasting; 7 to 10 p.m.: Live music by Tamaralee Shutt and Modafferi at Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn.

🍺 7 p.m.: "Bridesmaids" (2011) screening at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets $6.

Also happening

🍺 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Sold out.

🍺 5 to 8 p.m.: Downtown Auburn Ice Carving Competition by The Ice Farm, of Jordan, at State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., and Exchange Street, Auburn. With live ice carving, live broadcast by Classic Hits 99.3 FM and Leo's Donut Factory food truck. Vote on favorite sculptures at the booth, and be entered into drawing for History's Hometown prize pack at 8 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, March 4

🍺 9:30 a.m.: Yoga with Beer at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. A 45-minute class with a can of beer; nonalcoholic options available. Cost $15.

🍺 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: "The Real Housewives of Auburn" specialty tours at the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Museum staff will share shocking and scandalous stories from the Seward family archives, including gossip, intrigue and tales of libations that won't be heard on any other museum tour. Tickets $17.85.

🍺 11 a.m. to noon: Craft Beer 101 class with Gloria Rakowsky at Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn. Presentation of beer history, beer ingredients and the brewing process with Rakowsky, founder and owner of beer education business Crafted Minds LLC. Includes beer tastings and snacks. Tickets $10.

🍺 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pink Boots Society member chapters meeting and lunch with society founder Teri Fahrendorf at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Includes three-course lunch with three beer pairings and opportunity to meet Fahrendorf; Pink Boots Society membership is open to fermented alcohol beverage-related business professionals and retired professionals, those planning a business and those studying to enter it. Tickets $20.

🍺 3 to 3:45 p.m.: "This or That?" wine and beer tasting at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Three tastings of each. Shuttle service to Fire & Ice Festival available. Tickets $5.

🍺 4 to 8 p.m.: Fire & Ice Festival at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn, featuring:

Thousands of pounds of ice sculpture by The Ice Farm, of Jordan, including drink luges, courtyard games and an ice bar

Beer by Beer Tree, Frequentem, Bell's, Mortalis, The Drowned Lands, Strangebird, Interboro, Community Beer Works, Tin Barn, New Belgium, Aurora, Other Half, Lunkenheimer, KCBC, Fifth Hammer, Riseform, Sloop, 42 North, Grow, Onco Fermentations and Prison City, wine by Treleaven Wines and spirits by Woodlawn Distilling

Food trucks PB&J's Lunch Box, Oompa Loompyas (Filipino fusion) and Authentic Jerk (Jamaican)

Fire pits

Live music by DJ Shaykey and Honky Tonk Hindooz

Entertainment by The Rev Theatre Company characters and Cosmic Karma fire dancers

Fireworks finale

The festival is sold out, and proceeds will support local and international women's charities. Shuttle service will be available from downtown Auburn.

🍺 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Live music by Jess Novak at Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn. No cover.

Sunday, March 5

🍺 10 to 11 a.m.: Bagels & Beer Tasting at Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn. Four quarter-bagels from Cafe 108 and Camerons Bakery, four spreads and four 5-ounce beers to pair. Tickets $15.

🍺 Noon to 5 p.m.: Authentic Jerk Jamaican food pop-up at Melody's, 128 Genesee St., Suite 100, Auburn. Stew pork, curried chicken, barbecue fried chicken or oxtail with two sides.

🍺 3 to 5 p.m.: "Connie Cook: A Documentary" screening at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. A documentary about the advocate and New York State Assemblywoman in the 1960s and 1970s, followed by talkback with co-director Sue Perlgut and bar service. Presented by the central New York chapter of the National Organization for Women and Democratic Women of Cayuga County. Free and open to the public.

For more information on the Brave Brews festival, or to purchase tickets for its events, visit bravebrewsfest.com.

Gallery: 2022 Fire & Ice Festival at Prison City Brewing