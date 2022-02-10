Brave Brews: Auburn to host new festival celebrating women in craft beer

The city of Auburn will begin Women's History Month with a new festival supporting the women of New York's craft beverage industry the weekend of March 4-6.

Brave Brews: Celebrating Women in Craft Beverage was inspired by the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day hosted by Prison City Brewing in Auburn and breweries across the nation. Prison City co-owner Dawn Schulz, who has hosted the brew day there for four years to commemorate International Women's Day, hopes to expand it this year from 20 to 80 participants. Along with the brewing, the day will include breakfast and lunch, beer and cheese tastings, a mindfulness activity, a group photo shoot and beer bingo with prizes.

Prison City, in partnership with the city's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, will also expand the March 4 brew day into a weekend of brewing-related events. They begin that Friday evening with events at more than 20 sites and businesses in Auburn during its First Friday program:

• 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Moonflower Macarons will showcase a special release, Cocoa Car Bomb macarons made with Prison City porter.

• 11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Underground Bottle Shop will feature art by Martin Kepecs and craft beverages that highlight women in the industry.

• 2:30-5:30 p.m.: Auburn Discount Liquor will host a complimentary Treleaven wine tasting.

• 4-8 p.m.: Artistic Impressions at Willard Memorial Chapel will host music by Julie Howard and Bob Piorun, as well as tours about Clara Wolcott Driscoll and the Willard sisters. There will also be a Liba Spirits tasting with Devon Trevathan and peg doll make-and-take activity.

• 4-5 p.m.: The Equal Rights Heritage Center will host a meet-and-greet with Harlem Brewing Co. founder and brewer Celeste Beatty, the first Black woman to own a U.S. brewery, plus Taste NY Market tastings.

• 4 p.m. to close: Good Shepherds Brewing Co. will open a new exhibit of work by artist Emily Rajca, with a First Firkin Friday beer release and live music by Crossroads at 8 p.m.

• 5-7 p.m.: Thirsty Pug Craft Beer will host Kara Johnston from Chimney Bluffs Hoppery in Wolcott, who will provide information about and pour beers featuring their hops.

• 5-8 p.m.: The Schweinfurth Art Cetner will host live music and a family craft activity, and feature its annual "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit of work by local students and seniors.

• 5-8 p.m.: The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will open the exhibit "Proof Positive," an exploration of craft beverage production in Cayuga County, with a tasting featuring Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., of Weedsport.

• 5-7 p.m.: Cafe 108 will host "Queens Table" stories, poetry and songs with Helen Baker, Dannielle Hamilton, Melody Johnson, Shawnna Williams and Anaya Arriana, as well as an art exhibit by Natalia Brillati.

• 5-7 p.m.: The Seward House Museum will host a tasting of Prison City beer and an opening reception for new exhibit "The Vote: Changing Minds, Changing Times," along with featuring art by Adina Fluri in the gift shop.

• 5-7:30 p.m.: Octane Social House will host an open mic and karaoke, with art on display by Kaitlynn Grevell, Jennifer West and Denise Moody.

• 5-9 p.m.: Next Chapter Brewpub will offer specials and craft beers with co-owner Michelle DeLap, as well as live music by Connie Patti and Jim Van Arsdale from 6 to 9 p.m.

• 5-7 p.m.: Rudolph's Sugar Shack, a mother-daughter-owned sweet shop, will offer free Wild Nectar Mead and chocolate tastings.

• 7 p.m.: Auburn Public Theater will host a film screening of "Harriet & Matilda: Champions of Change" followed by a conversation led by Sheri Dozier Owens, in partnership with 1st Amendment 1st Vote.

• 7 to 9 p.m.: Prison City will welcome award-winning writer Jackie Dodd Mallory, "The Beeroness," for a beer dinner catered by Scratch Farmhouse Catering at its State Street brewpub.

• 7-10 p.m.: Moondog's Lounge will host live music by Honky Tonk Hindooz with a Young Lion beer tasting, plus the brewery's pilsner on tap. (Reservations are encouraged; patrons must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.)

• 9 p.m.-midnight: Prison City will host a performance by Phish cover band Jellyphish at its State Street brewpub.

• And tap takeovers, live music, open houses and other events at participating locations, with a free downtown shuttle available.

On Saturday, March 5, events highlighting women in the craft beverage industry will continue at the city's historic and cultural sites. There will be a beer and doughnut brunch along with a book signing with Mallory from 9:30 to 11 a.m., a beer influencer meet-and-greet at noon at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, a 1-mile Drink Like a Girl craft beer walk and tasting from 1 to 3 p.m. and "The Real Housewives of Cayuga County" specialty tours at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Seward House Museum.

From 3 to 9 p.m. that day, Prison City will host a Fire & Ice Festival at its 251 North St. facility. The event will feature thousands of pounds of ice carved into sculptures, drunk luges, courtyard games and an ice bar by the Ice Farm in Jordan, as well as fire pits, live music, food trucks, beverage tastings from 3 to 6 p.m. and a fireworks finale.

Tickets to the Fire & Ice Festival are $25 and available in advance only. Tickets include a commemorative glass and tasting tickets. The event is for ages 21 and older only. Parking at the facility will be limited, but there will be a shuttle available from Prison City's brewpub on 28 State St.

For more information, including updates on Brave Brews events, visit bravebrewfest.com.

