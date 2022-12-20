Brave Brews festival, celebrating women in craft beverage industry, to return to Auburn

A year after its debut, a winter festival celebrating women in the craft beverage industry will return to the city of Auburn.

Brave Brews will take place Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5, organizers announced in a news release.

Next year's festival will once again feature a Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day at Prison City Brewing on North Street. The day, sponsored by the Pink Boots Society to commemorate International Women's Day, has been taking place at Prison City for the past five years and its success inspired the creation of the festival last year. It has seen up to 100 women gather that day at the brewery, which is one of thousands that participates in the Pink Boots event nationwide. The beer they make is then canned and sold by Prison City, with proceeds supporting Pink Boots Society scholarships.

Also returning at next year's festival will be a First Friday Brave Brews weekend kickoff in downtown Auburn, the Seward House Museum's "The Real Housewives of Cayuga County" tours and Prison City's Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday, March 4. The event, which sold out last year, will increase ticket availability from 600 to 1,000. Tickets are now on sale for $35, and will increase to $45 in January.

The festival is a partnership between Prison City, the city of Auburn's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Prison City co-owner Dawn Schulz told The Citizen last year she hopes the festival becomes an annual destination.

"We're really excited to have people who are in the industry come to see everything Auburn has to offer," she said. "I'm excited to show them what the city of Auburn is all about and how cool it is."

For more information, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit bravebrewsfest.com.