There was a time when all I wanted from wrestling was, well, good wrestling.
My fandom throughout the 2000s centered on where I could find the best matches: The Smackdown Six, then Ring of Honor, then ECW after Vince McMahon forgot it existed. I watched the wrestling that delivered the most inventive action, the most immaculate storytelling. I tallied "match of the year" candidates and argued their merits with like-minded obsessives on message boards.
I don't just watch wrestling for matches anymore, though. That's because, in 2019, I don't have to look nearly as far for great ones as I did 20 years ago. Between its massive roster and even more massive amount of content it produces for TV and the WWE Network, McMahon's promotion is putting out bangers on a weekly basis. More and more aren't making the cut of my mid-year WWE "match of the year" rankings. Then there's New Japan Pro Wrestling, whose recent G1 Climax tournament more than lived up to its reputation as a five-week buffet of the most exquisite ring work in the world.
So, last weekend, I felt absolutely stuffed on good wrestling. Not only did Kota Ibushi clinch his block and then defeat Jay White to win his first G1 after falling to Hiroshi Tanahashi last year, but WWE brought us both NXT TakeOver: Toronto II and SummerSlam. Over the course of three nights, the two biggest wrestling companies in the world went their hardest. For those of you who put any stock in wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer's star ratings — which I don't — a whopping total of 12 matches got the precious four snowflakes or higher. And that's despite an uncharacteristically weak TakeOver.
But the two things I'll remember most from all that wrestling last weekend aren't matches. They're moments. First, at SummerSlam, there was our official introduction to The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's slasher-inspired reboot. Having only seen him in vignettes and run-ins, we were treated to his full entrance for the first time. And it was utterly hypnotic. Swapping out the eerie sway of Mark Crozer's "Broken Out in Love" for a lacerating new cover by Code Orange, and the traditional lantern for one fashioned from Wyatt's prosthetic severed head, the entrance was instantly the highlight of the four-hour show.
Then, less than eight hours later on the other side of the world, the most emotional moment of the year took place in New Japan. It saw KENTA, known as Hideo Itami in NXT, join Bullet Club. But that wasn't the emotional part. KENTA underwhelmed in the second half of his homecoming G1 run, and Bullet Club has been a mess since Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite swallowed it whole.
No, what made KENTA's defection to the stable so rousing were the actions of his disappointed friend: Katsuyori Shibata. All but retired since giving himself a hematoma with a stupid shoot headbutt to Kazuchika Okada in 2017, Shibata has lately been heading New Japan's Los Angeles dojo. But in June, he introduced KENTA to the promotion at Dominion, effectively giving the longtime NOAH star his stamp of approval there. So when KENTA dishonored both of them by joining the outlaw Bullet Club, Shibata was livid. And we could have expected that. What we could not expect, however, was Shibata expressing himself with his first in-ring action in more than two years. Throwing his patented kicks and forearms, he cleared the ring of Bullet Club before the numbers overwhelmed him.
And Budokan was as loud as any wrestling crowd I've heard in years. Because it was a moment when Shibata ran across the ring and flattened KENTA with his hesitation dropkick like it's 2016 again. Just like it was a moment when Wyatt turned the Scotiabank Arena into the set of a horror movie. Wrestling has always been driven by moments — how else does one explain the enduring popularity of WWE's Attitude Era? But as WWE and NJPW all but numb us to the ecstasy of watching good wrestling matches, great moments remain as powerful as ever.
