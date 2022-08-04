Bryce Vine to bring unique sound to the New York State Fair

Bryce Vine will bring his genre-blending, East-Meets-West-Coast sound to the New York State Fair.

According to a news release, the 34-year-old breakout star is known for his laid-back, hip-hop vibe. The success of the double-platinum “Drew Barrymore” from his debut album “Carnival” sent Vine on a sold-out headline tour in 2019 – and he hasn’t slowed down since. Vine gained more momentum with the platinum “La La Land” featuring YG and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury. His signature sound fuses punk spirit – which alternative music fans may associate with Blink 182 – with homages to hip hop artists including Tupac and Outkast.

Vine will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Chevy Court stage.

“We’ve seen Bryce Vince perform on talk shows and late-night comedy shows, and now we get to see him perform right here at the Great New York State Fair,” interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome one of the hottest acts in the country.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

• Plush, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Lizzy McAlpine, 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage