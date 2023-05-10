The Calamari Sisters will once again return to Auburn, this time with the show that started it all 12 years ago.

Bickering Italian sisters Delphine and Carmela will present "Cooking With the Calamari Sisters" this weekend and next on the Main Stage of Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

The first of many "Calamari Sisters" shows to be performed in Auburn since, "Cooking" features Delphine and Carmela during the final broadcast of their public access television show, preparing dishes and singing Italian favorites like "Volare," "Que Sera Sera," "That's Amore" and more. Like all shows in the musical comedy series, "Cooking" includes audience participation.

Performance times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 12, May 13, May 19 and May 20, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May 13, May 14, May 20 and May 21.

Tickets are $44.85.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.