Calamari Sisters returning to Auburn theater for 'Clam Bake'

The Calamari Sisters will be cooking in the area for the first time in two and half years the next two weekends at Auburn Public Theater.

The bickering Italian sisters and cooking show hosts will present "The Calamari Sisters' Clam Bake" beginning Thursday, July 7, on the Main Stage at the 8 Exchange St. theater.

Audiences will learn the ins and outs of an Italian clam bake as Delphine and Carmela sing, dance and cook their way through the perfect summer picnic. It's the sisters' first show in the area since "A Calamari Christmas Carol" in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with humor and music, their shows often feature audience participation.

Showtimes for "Clam Bake" are 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, July 7-9 and July 14-16, and 2 p.m. Saturdays, July 9 and 16. Tickets are $30-$35.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.