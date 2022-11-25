Calamari Sisters to perform Christmas show at Auburn Public Theater

The Calamari Sisters will spend part of their holiday season in the area, performing their "Christmas Carol" show five times at Auburn Public Theater in early December.

The show will feature festive dishes, anecdotes and songs performed by Italian sisters Delphine and Carmela. If past shows are any indication, they'll also ask members of the audience to participate.

"Don't miss out on your chance to end the year on a high note — well, as high as they can sing," the theater said in a news release. "Those beloved brassy sisters from Brooklyn pull out all of your favorite Christmas songs and holiday classics and wrap them up in a delicious culinary package that will leave you wishing that Christmas came more than once a year!"

Showtimes for "The Calamari Sisters' Christmas Carol" are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

Tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.