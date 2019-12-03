{{featured_button_text}}
The Calamari Sisters

 auburnpublictheater.org

Auburn Public Theater will welcome back frequent guests Delphine and Carmela Calamari for "A Calamari Christmas Carol" beginning Thursday, Dec. 5.

The latest show from the bickering Italian sisters and cooking show hosts finds them back on public access on Christmas Eve. "Christmas Carol" reveals why they're no longer on the Food Network, what happened between Delphine and the local butcher, and how Carmela gets her one-woman cabaret into the condo circuit in Boca Raton. The show also features holiday favorites like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Santa Baby," "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and more.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and $10 for student rush.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

