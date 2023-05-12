The Erie Canal and the Case Research Laboratory will be the subjects of local history talks in Cayuga County next week.

Derrick Pratt of the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse will present "Open for Business: 1820 on the Erie" at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport.

Pratt, an educator at the museum, will share milestones, celebrations and impacts related to the opening of the 96-mile stretch of the middle section of the canal two centuries ago.

The talk is free and open to the public, and refreshments will follow. The museum is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, or by appointment.

For more information, call (315) 834-9342 or email oldbrutushistorical@gmail.com.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will continue its "Out of the Attic" lunchtime lecture series from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, with a talk about the Case Research Laboratory.

The lab's curator, Haley Boothe, will talk about her year-long research of notebooks, receipts and letters in an effort to develop more understanding of Theodore Case and his lab.

"These primary sources connected Auburn's past to its present by revealing relationships with numerous local businesses, some which still operate today, like Jacobs Press," the museum said in a news release. "The notebooks gave life to new stories by revealing names of employees, family members, and contractors who contributed to the successful creation of sound film technology."

The talk will take place in the Carriage House Theater behind the museum at 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for museum members. Bagged lunches are welcome.

Virtual access to the lecture will be available at cayugamuseum.org/lunchtime-lecture. Museum members can email geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org for a free link.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.