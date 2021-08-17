Canal Fest bringing music, fireworks and more to Seneca Falls

The fifth annual Seneca Falls Canal Fest will bring food, music, fireworks and more to the Seneca Falls Canal Harbor this weekend.

Performing will be regional dance band Night Train on Friday, Aug. 20, and classic rock band Mixtape on Saturday, Aug. 21. Fireworks will follow the Saturday show.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, will be the fifth annual Canal Fest Duck Race, where 2,000 rubber ducks will be dropped from the Bridge Street Bridge to travel to the Ovid Street bridge.

Canal Fest will also feature amusement park rides, a petting zoo, craft and food booths, and more. Event hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event, which did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is sponsored by the Seneca Falls Business Association.

For more information, visit senecafalls.com/canalfest.

