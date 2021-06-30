Canal Fest returning to Seneca Falls in August

The fifth annual Seneca Falls Canal Fest has been scheduled for Aug. 20-22 along the Seneca Falls Canal Harbor.

The event, which did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is sponsored by the Seneca Falls Business Association.

“We’re back, crowd smart and community strong!” said Ann Sandroni, the association's president, in a news release.

The event will include live music by regional dance band Night Train on Friday and classic rock band Mixtape on Saturday. Fireworks will follow the Saturday show. At 3 p.m. Sunday will be the fifth annual Canal Fest Duck Race, where 2,000 rubber ducks will be dropped from the Bridge Street Bridge to travel to the Ovid Street bridge. The event will also feature amusement park rides, a petting zoo, craft and food booths, and more. Nonprofit organizations, food booths and vendors wishing to participate in the event are invited to fill out the form at senecafalls.com/canalfest.

Event hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.