Car show to return to Onondaga Community College

The Cruise & Views Car Show will return to Onondaga Community College for its second year on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Presented by Maguire Auto Details, the show will feature automobiles along with music, food and more entertainment. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in parking lot No. 13 of SRC Arena, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse.

Admission to the show is a $10 suggested donation per car; to show a car, there is a fee of $5 in advance or $10 the day of the show.

The show is organized by the OCC Foundation, which provides funding for scholarships, programs and projects that create partnerships between students and the community.

For more information, visit sunyocc.edu.