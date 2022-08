The Cayuga County Cruisers will host a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The show will feature food trucks, door prizes, goodie bags and a 50/50. There will be no judging or trophies.

The entry fee is $5 per car. Proceeds from the show will support Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County.

For more information, call Gary at (607) 342-8136, Tom at (315) 224-7050 or Tim at (315) 246-8448.