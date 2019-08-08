With weeks to go before they go back to school, children are invited to Casey Park Kids Night, part of the city of Auburn's summer music series, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Taking place at the playground pavilion at Casey Park Elementary School at 101 Pulaski St., the night will begin with a performance by Jeff the Magic Man from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and continue with balloon artistry from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., music by Perform 4 Purpose from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and a screening of "Incredibles 2." There will also be vendors, activity tables, food and children's yoga led by Sunshine Daydream and more.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public. The rain location for the event is the Casey Park recreation center.
For more information, visit auburnny.gov.