The CIViC Heritage Historical Society holds its Festival of Trees in 2013. 

A northern Cayuga County tradition, the Festival of Trees will be hosted by the CIViC Heritage Historical Society on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The society, whose name is an acronym for its component towns of Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest, began hosting the festival in 2012. It showcases several decorated trees, wreaths and other holiday items, and visitors can vote on their favorites while learning about the history of the four towns at the society, 11256 South St., Cato.

The festival, which will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., will also include light refreshments and visits with Santa.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the society at (315) 626-2229.

