Cayuga Community College student wins acting award

Cayuga Community College first-year student Nolan Callahan received an award for his multiple roles in the college's spring production.
Callahan received the Meritorious Achievement in Acting Award from the Theatre Association of New York State for his three roles in "Jill Trent: Science Sleuth," presented in March by Harlequin Productions at the college. Callahan portrayed Sgt. Mulligan, a 7-year-old girl who constantly chews bubble gum, and villainous mastermind Professor Hoffmeister in the world premiere show, a spoof of 1940s spy films.
“While each proved to be challenging, the most by far was Trixie,” Callahan said in a news release. “Playing a 7-year-old girl when you’re not either of those things proves for a hilarious irony when put to work. That challenge, then, can be to overcome by playing with that and making it as obvious as you can. Several of the jokes in the show rely on that suspension of disbelief, which made for a better performance.”
The TANYS adjudicator also praised the entire cast for its performances in "Jill Trent: Science Sleuth." Callahan's award finishes a decorated 2019-2020 season for Harlequin Productions, which also won TANYS awards for its fall production, "All Around the Table."
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.
Cayuga Community College's Harlequin Productions student theater group earned several awards at the recent Theatre Association of New York Sta…
