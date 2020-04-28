Cayuga Community College student wins acting award

Callahan received the Meritorious Achievement in Acting Award from the Theatre Association of New York State for his three roles in "Jill Trent: Science Sleuth," presented in March by Harlequin Productions at the college. Callahan portrayed Sgt. Mulligan, a 7-year-old girl who constantly chews bubble gum, and villainous mastermind Professor Hoffmeister in the world premiere show, a spoof of 1940s spy films.

“While each proved to be challenging, the most by far was Trixie,” Callahan said in a news release. “Playing a 7-year-old girl when you’re not either of those things proves for a hilarious irony when put to work. That challenge, then, can be to overcome by playing with that and making it as obvious as you can. Several of the jokes in the show rely on that suspension of disbelief, which made for a better performance.”