Cayuga Community College theater troupe honored at state festival

Harlequin Productions, the student theater troupe at Cayuga Community College, was honored at the Theatre Association of New York State's fall festival Nov. 20.

The troupe performed two of the five comedic one-acts that comprise its fall production, "A 5 Pack of Frivolity," at the festival. The cast was recognized with an ensemble acting award by the association, while student actor Grace Wiseman received an individual acting honor and director Bob Frame received an award for sound design.

"Frivolity" selection "The Stand-In" was also named the second-best short production at the festival, with Wiseman and Dylan Bianco receiving people's choice acting awards. Wiseman received one of three outstanding performance awards given at the festival as well. An Auburn High School graduate, Wiseman has acted since she was 10, but "Frivolity" was her first performance with Harlequin.

“I really enjoyed this performance, and it’s flattering to receive an award and be a part of a cast that received an ensemble award for all our work," she said in a news release.

Frame also credited the cast and crew for making Harlequin's first production since COVID-19 a success.

“The work that everyone did to make the fall performances a success was really remarkable. We had an entirely new cast who was tasked with learning the lines and nuances of different roles in different plays, and they excelled,” he said. “The performances and production at the festival were outstanding, and I was glad to see our students were recognized by the adjudicators.”

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0