Cayuga County-area art teachers' work gets some spotlight

Schweinfurth Art Center's yearly "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit has added a new dimension in 2021.

One of the museum's most popular shows, "Both Ends" is a showcase of works in a variety of media created by Cayuga County-area senior citizens and students. This year's show features another group artists — the teachers who instruct and inspire.

“I love the idea of adding in teachers' artwork,” said Jessica Rice, art teacher at Auburn's Herman Avenue Elementary, in an art center press release. “It is rare that I can show my students and their families what I do as an artist.”

Other local art teachers with works in this year's exhibit include Tracy Hale, a fine arts and photography teacher at Skaneateles High School; Michael Villano, who teaches at Auburn High School; Kasha Fletcher, a teacher at Auburn Junior High School; and Chelsea Hamilton, who teaches at Genesee and Owasco elementary schools in Auburn.

Art teachers are especially appreciative of the "Both Ends" exhibit this year as they and their students have confronted challenges to the learning environment created by the COVID-19 restrictions.