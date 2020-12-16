Cayuga County-area fire departments to drive Santa through villages

Three fire departments in the Cayuga County area will drive Santa Claus through their villages Saturday, Dec. 19.
The Skaneateles Fire Department will begin its trip at 11 a.m. Santa will ride on a Skaneateles fire truck through the village with sirens and flashing lights. He will not exit the truck due to COVID-19 precautions, but families are encouraged to stand along the route to get a glimpse of him that morning.
The truck will leave the Skaneateles Fire Department at 11 a.m. and take the following itinerary:
- Right on Genesee Street through downtown
- Left on East Lake Street
- Left on Onondaga Street
- Back on Genesee Street through downtown
- Right on Orchard Road
- Right on Packwood Place
- Right on Fennell Street
- Left on West Austin Street
- Left on State Street
- Right on Cecil Arthur Road
- Right on East Street
- Right on East Elizabeth Street
- Left on Fennell Street
- Left on Jordan Street
- Right on Academy Street
- Right on Leitch Avenue
- Right on Genesee Street for a final pass through downtown
- Return to the department for Santa's return to the North Pole
For more information, contact department member Dan Evans at (315) 415-3774 or devans@skanvfd.org.
The Elbridge Fire Company No. 17 will begin bringing Santa around the village at noon, weather permitting. Horns and sirens will be on. The company also will not be able to stop due to COVID-19 precautions.
For more information, including updates on the itinerary, visit facebook.com/volunteerfire17.
The Union Springs Fire Department will begin its Christmas Parade with Santa in tow at 6 p.m. The department will follow the same route as it did with the Easter Bunny.
For more information, visit facebook.com/unionspringsfiredepartment.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!