Cayuga County arts and culture goes digital, not dark, during pandemic

Daddabbo couldn't help finding some irony in the fact the theater is trying to entertain people in their homes.

"We created Auburn Public Theater to get people out of their houses," she said. "But the ethos of the theater is to be together with someone."

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the theater will also feature a "#Quarantainment" stand-up comedy set by New York City-based Madelein Smith, and viewers will be able to comment in real time. Daddabbo said the theater — which is conducting all its board and staff meetings by phone and Zoom — is also discussing a biweekly livestream of music and comedy.

When Auburn Public Theater reopens, Daddabbo could see it being helped or hurt by the pandemic. The theater's digital entertainment could engage people who've never set foot inside, and decide to do so the next time they can because they're a little more familiar with the space and its mission. Or the digital shift could entrench people further into their devices, she said.

Whatever happens, Daddabbo hopes the theater, with its digital programming, just helps people get through the days ahead.

"This is an exercise in staying in the present and taking care of each other one meal at a time," she said.

