Cayuga County historian to discuss how cookbooks capture history

The Cayuga County historian will discuss how cookbooks can serve as historical documents at an upcoming talk in Sherwood.

Historian Ruth Bradley will present "Cuisines for a Cause: Community and Charity Cookbooks of Cayuga County" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood.

In a 2019 column in The Citizen, Bradley wrote, "in many a cookbook collection, there’s a grease-stained pamphlet on old mimeograph paper, bound with staples or yarn, perhaps featuring hand-drawn illustrations: the community, or charity cookbook.”

"(Though) often considered flimsy ephemeral curiosities, let’s think of them instead as cherished community heirlooms," Bradley continued, "because a closer look at these collections of favorite recipes reveals much about gender roles, food production, changing tastes, local organizations and even genealogical information.”

The talk, which is presented by the Howland Stone Store Museum, is free and open to the public. Members of the museum who would like to reserve seats are asked to email event@howlandstonestore.org with their name and the number of seats desired. The talk will also be available on Zoom.

For more information, or the Zoom link for the talk, visit howlandstonestore.org.

Cayuga County historian: Tracing history through the charity cookbook In many a cookbook collection, there’s a grease-stained pamphlet on old mimeograph paper, bound with staples or yarn, perhaps featuring hand-d…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0