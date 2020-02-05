Cayuga County libraries to screen 'Harriet'
Cayuga County libraries to screen 'Harriet'

Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman and Leslie Odom Jr. as William Still in "Harriet."

 Glen Wilson, Focus Features

"Harriet," the first major motion picture about the life of Harriet Tubman, will be screened at a few area libraries in February.

The film will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora, and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Both screenings are free and open to the public.

Starring Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, "Harriet" follows her escape from slavery in Maryland and subsequent return trips to free others, earning her a legendary reputation as the "Moses" of the Underground Railroad. The film does not cover the second half of Tubman's life, which she lived in Auburn.

Erivo earned Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Original Song, among several other honors, for her work in the movie. If she wins either Oscar when the awards take place Feb. 9, she will become the youngest person in history to complete the EGOT, an unofficial "grand slam" achievement that consists of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

